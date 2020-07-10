Former Republican Ohio Governor John Kasich pointed to a number of bad omens for President Donald Trump — from his just-cancelled New Hampshire rally to his sagging poll numbers to the yawns and empty seats at his Tulsa campaign event — and warned that the momentum among his supporters looks like it’s flagging.

During a segment on Out Front, Kasich, a CNN political contributor, told host Erin Burnett that the Trump campaign had “jumped the shark” after she pointed to the latest Ipsos poll, which found Americans disapproved of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic by a margin of two-to-one.

“I’ve been saying that I think he has jumped the shark. People wanted him to mix it up. They said let’s take a chance on this guy,” Kasich said. “This is about our families. It’s about our kids going back to school. It’s about mom and dad. It’s about grandma, grandpa. The guy won’t wear a mask. We’re behind the curve on all this. He’s dismissing it. When you do that, you are now messing around with people’s lives and people don’t like that.”

“So, you can see the Republicans beginning to retreat, and we see independents retreating in mass,” Kasich added. “It’s a very hard thing to fix. It’s never over until it’s over. As Yogi [Berra] said, it ain’t over till it’s over. But at this point, losing all these people, including increasing numbers of the religious faithful is very, very difficult. It’s a very tough thing to dig out of.”

“The president’s cancelled his New Hampshire rally. He’s cited storms from Tropical Storm Fay,” Burnett noted, before pointing out that blaming the weather doesn’t quite add up. “The weather forecast shows the storm will be past where the rally is by the time it was scheduled to start tomorrow. It comes as Kellyanne Conway down played crowd expectations. They recently cancelled a rally in Alabama. In Tulsa, they were stuck with photos of a pretty empty stadium. Does this all say anything to you?”

“Yeah, he’s losing momentum,” Kasich concluded. “The thing about Tulsa that was interesting, Erin — I just saw a few of the clips. You saw people looking at their watches and people were yawning and reaching across. And I would say four years ago, people were kind of transfixed by this show. But the show’s kind of — the show’s winding down. They cancelled because they weren’t going to get the crowd. New Hampshire is such an interesting place. I’ve spent a lot of time up there. I did 115 town hall meetings. People are very independent and they’re not looking on this favorably if had terms of what he’s done with corona and what he’s done with the virus, uh, not the virus, the protests. That’s another thing he’s missed. Strike two.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]