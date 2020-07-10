Despite the fact that President Donald Trump’s New Hampshire rally this Saturday has been postponed over weather concerns from a tropical storm, no rain is reportedly expected to fall in the area when the rally was scheduled to take place.

According to weather.com, the chance of rain does not exceed 25 percent anytime after 12 noon in Portsmouth, NH on Saturday. The rally was slated to take place in the evening. New Hampshire TV station WMUR notes that Tropical Storm Fay is on track to go west of the Granite State, with Vermont on track to get hit harder by the system.

It was announced earlier on Friday that the rally would have to be postponed by a “week or two” over the weather concerns.

Washington Post reporter Paul Farhi noted that President Trump has previously held rallies in rain and snow — including in New Hampshire.

