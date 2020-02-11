It doesn’t look like Joe Biden will get a single delegate from New Hampshire on Tuesday night — and the former vice president might even finish out of the top four candidates in the state’s primary.

And while Team Biden wasn’t counting on a New Hampshire win — Joe is already in South Carolina — CNN’s John King broke down just how bad numbers in the state are looking for the candidate.

“Joe Biden is first nowhere,” King said, gazing at a large interactive map of counties. “Joe Biden second in one tiny county.”

“That’s just a very bad performance by a former vice president of the United States,” King said.

On the other hand, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders — who is in the lead in New Hampshire as votes come in — had his performance deemed “impressive” by King.

“This is incredibly disappointing for Elizabeth Warren,” King said further of the Massachusetts senator.

Meanwhile, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg was “like Senator Sanders, running competitive,” per King.

Watch above, via CNN.

