The preliminary ratings for CNN’s second Democratic debate are in, and show off a surge in viewers from the first night.

According to early Nielsen ratings, CNN brought in 10.1 million total viewers and 2.8 million among the advertiser-coveted 25-54 demographic for the Wednesday night debate from 8 p.m. to 10:45 p.m..

An additional 3.1 million watched online via CNN’s live stream of the event on its platforms.

The increase shows a bump of nearly 2 million in total viewers from the first night, which drew in 8.69 million total viewers and 2.52 million in the advertiser-coveted 25-54 demographic.

CNN’s Democratic debate back in October 2015 drew 15 million in total viewers and 4.7 million in the demo. CNN’s Republican debate in September 2015 — the network’s most viewed debate — nabbed around 23 million viewers and 7 million in the demo.

However, both those debates in 2015 were one-night-only events, with the current debate schedule split in half due to the size of the candidate field.

The first Democratic debate of this cycle was hosted by MSNBC, NBC, and Telemundo, and drew 15.3 million viewers with 4.3 million in the demo. Night Two soared past that, drawing more than 18 million viewers.

Fox News’ August 2015 Republican primary debate still remains the highest-rated primary debate in television history at 24 million viewers with 7.9 million in the 25-54 demo.

