MSNBC’s Chris Matthews all but broke out the pom-poms during a segment with Biden campaign senior adviser Symone Sanders as she laid out several attack lines agains the Democratic frontrunner, Bernie Sanders.

During his coverage leading up to the South Carolina debate, Matthews, who has been very publicly been freaking out about Sanders’ rise, asked the Biden spokesperson to explain the campaign’s strategy going forward.

“How do you clear the field of the other moderates?” Matthews pressed. “Because you can argue that half the Democratic Party is moderate if you really want to make a case. There is certainly at least half that is liberal. To very liberal. And Bernie [Sanders] owns that part. How do you clear the rest of the space for the moderate candidate, for the BP? How do you catch up to Bernie then?”

“I will tell you when you are out there talking to people across the country, here in South Carolina, they don’t say this is a progressive or moderate issue,” Sanders replied. “We believe that no one should be the Democratic nominee without the ability to demonstrate that they have earned the votes of people of color, the base of the Democratic Party. Black voters. Well, Joe Biden has definitely done that. But there are some other folks that haven’t.”

“Bernie did pretty well with Latinos out in,” Matthews began, “you’re wincing,” he noted.

“Since 1992, the Democratic nominee has been the person that has won black voters in America, OK? Since 1992,” Sanders replied. “So we have demonstrated we can build a broad coalition. We have demonstrated we can earn the votes of African-American and some Latino voters in this country. We intend to do very well here in South Carolina on Saturday.”

“Why should an African-American from South Carolina vote for Joe Biden?” Matthews asked, teeing up Biden’s spokesperson.

“Well, let me — let me just speak right to the people, if I may,” Sanders responded, turning to look directly into the camera. “Everything in this ballot in this election, when it comes to healthcare, when it comes to guns, when it comes to housing, Biden put forward a housing policy earlier this week. Vice President Biden has put forth a bold vision. But the reality is he’s done this before, Chris. There is only one person standing on that debate stage tonight that has taken on the NRA twice and won. Joe Biden. And he will do it a third time as president.”

“Symone, I hope he has your juice tonight! Give him some of this juice! Give him some of this!” Matthews gushed.

“When we talk about healthcare, Joe Biden has done it, Chris,” Sanders repeated. “So, really, we’re ready for this fight and I think voters are ready.”

“Thank you so much,” Matthews gushed. “Symone Sanders has got the fire. Thank you.”

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

