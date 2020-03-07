comScore

DNC Changes Debate Qualification Rules, Eliminating Only Tulsi Gabbard from Arizona Stage

By Caleb HoweMar 7th, 2020, 10:41 am

On Friday, the Democratic National Committee changed their qualification guidelines, and in so doing eliminated Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard from the upcoming Arizona debate.

The March 7 Democratic primary debate in Phoenix, Arizona will be the 11th this election season, and will feature only two white men: former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders. That’s due to new qualification guidelines which require a candidate to have obtained at least 20% of the delegates awarded so far in order to make the stage.

That eliminates only Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, the last person remaining officially challenging the two frontrunners for the nomination. Gabbard has earned only two delegates to date, or about .1% (Biden, in contrast, has 48%) but prior to the change, those two delegates would have put her on stage.

The DNC changed guidelines ahead of several of the debates so far, and the latest was anticipated. DNC Communications Director Xochitl Hinojosa laid the groundwork, and prepared for objections in advance.

Former fellow primary candidate Andrew Yang recounted his own expectations on Friday.

Rep. Gabbard made her own objections known on Friday, also via Twitter.

The debate airs Sunday, March 15, at 8pm on CNN. CNN’s Dana Bash and Jake Tapper, and Univision’s Jorge Ramos will moderate. Mediaite will have full debate coverage and analysis.

