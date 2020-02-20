President Donald Trump, who was also in Las Vegas ahead of the Democrats’ Nevada caucus this weekend, mocked self-funding billionaire candidate Mike Bloomberg in a late-night Tweet, calling the latter’s debate performance “perhaps the worst in the history of debates.”

Bloomberg was roundly criticized for making an awful debut in the 2020 primary debates, a verdict that Trump was quick to amplify with a scathing Twitter post where he suggested said the former New York City mayor might soon quit the race because he was “stumbling, bumbling, and grossly incompetent.”

Mini Mike Bloomberg’s debate performance tonight was perhaps the worst in the history of debates, and there have been some really bad ones. He was stumbling, bumbling and grossly incompetent. If this doesn’t knock him out of the race, nothing will. Not so easy to do what I did! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2020

