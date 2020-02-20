comScore

Trump Piles On Bloomberg Over ‘Stumbling, Bumbling, and Grossly Incompetent’ Debate Performance: ‘Perhaps the Worst’ in History

By Reed RichardsonFeb 20th, 2020, 1:41 am

Mike Bloomberg, Donald Trump

President Donald Trump, who was also in Las Vegas ahead of the Democrats’ Nevada caucus this weekend, mocked self-funding billionaire candidate Mike Bloomberg in a late-night Tweet, calling the latter’s debate performance “perhaps the worst in the history of debates.”

Bloomberg was roundly criticized for making an awful debut in the 2020 primary debates, a verdict that Trump was quick to amplify with a scathing Twitter post where he suggested said the former New York City mayor might soon quit the race because he was “stumbling, bumbling, and grossly incompetent.”

