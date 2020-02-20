Warren Runs Up the Score on Bloomberg, Shows Off Contract She Drafted to Get Accusers Out of NDAs: ‘I’ll Text It’ to Him

Just 24 hours after puncturing the surging momentum of Mike Bloomberg’s candidacy at the Nevada Democratic debate, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) went after him again at a CNN town hall, reading out a contract she drafted that would release anyone who has accused him or his company of sexual harassment from any binding non-disclosure agreements.

At the very start of the town hall, moderated by CNN’s Erin Burnett, Warren walked out with a piece of paper in her hands.

“So, I’ve brought something with me today,” she said to Burnett, before taking any questions. “Last night in the debate, I had an exchange with Mayor Bloomberg about the question about sexual harassment and discrimination that had occurred, and there have been many allegations about this, and he said on the stage that ‘No, it had just really been about a few jokes that he had told, that people hadn’t been able to take a joke.'”

Warren then revisited the exchange, which came amidst one of the most memorable and devastating moments of the debate, and pointed to what she characterized as the unfairness of the NDAs, where Bloomberg’s alleged victims “are legally bound not to tell their side of the story, he can tell his side of the story.”

“This is an election for President of the United States, and transparency here is important. So I used to teach contract law, and I thought I would make this easy,” Warren said, pausing to let a frisson ripple through the audience in anticipation of the hit that was coming.

“I wrote up a ‘Release and Covenant Not to Sue.’ And all that Mayor Bloomberg has to do is download it.…I’ll text it,” she added, slipping a a stiletto into his ribs to the audience’s laughter, “sign it. And then the women, or men, will be free to speak and tell their own stories.”

“Under this release, it is now the other person’s choice to disclose such information or not,” she explained. “I think that the mayor should sign this and that we all have a right to see.”

