2020 Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg claimed the “real winner” of Wednesday’s night’s Democratic debate was President Donald Trump.

“So how was your night last night?” asked Bloomberg at a campaign rally on Thursday. “Look, the real winner in the debate last night was Donald Trump.”

“I worry we may well be on the way to nominating somebody who cannot win in November, and if we choose a candidate who appeals to a small base like Senator Sanders, it will be fatal error,” he continued, adding, “We need Democrats and independents and Republicans to win.”

Bloomberg’s performance in the Wednesday debate has been widely regarded as one of the billionaire’s weakest moments in his campaign.

“They do know that this was not a good night for Mike Bloomberg,” said CNN political correspondent MJ Lee. “The Bloomberg campaign expected there to be a lot of incoming last night, it’s just not clear whether they expected this kind of onslaught.”

“I think the campaign knows that he does need to do better because next week we have another Democratic debate and they clearly do not want Michael Bloomberg to have a repeat of last night,” she continued, noting that the focused barrage from other candidates is unlikely to end.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]