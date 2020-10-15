JUST IN: Kamala Harris Cancels Campaign Travel Through Sunday After Staffer, Flight Crew Member Test Positive for Covid-19

Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) is canceling her campaign travel schedule for the next four days after two people in her traveling party tested positive for the coronavirus.

The campaign announced Thursday that the vice presidential nominee is taking the measure “out of an abundance of caution.”

“Senator Harris was not in close contact, as defined by the CDC, with either of these individuals during the two days prior to their positive tests; as such, there is no requirement for quarantine,” said Joe Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon in a statement.

The campaign further claims that neither Harris nor Biden had contact with either of the two people in the 48 hours prior to their positive tests.

Harris was slated to be in North Carolina on Thursday for the state’s first day of in-person voting. The campaign says she will hold virtual events over the next four days, and return to the trail on Monday.

