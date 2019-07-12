2020 presidential contender Sen. Kamala Harris said her campaign is already being attacked by Russian bots online and argued it is important to pay attention to when it happens.

The California senator appeared on The Breakfast Club, where she contended outrage over Colin Kaepernick fueled by bot networks online.

“Many smart people have said it was actually not a thing,” Harris said. “The Russian bots started taking that on.”

Harris was asked if she thought her campaign was being targeted by bots. “We already know we are,” she responded.

“What we have to do is we also have to know when we’re being played and we also have to respond immediately when we know something is inaccurate because in 2016 I think it’s fair to say a lot of folks thought ‘oh nobody’s gonna take that seriously, that won’t get any heat.'”

“We have to pay attention to that stuff and know it won’t be real people doing it,” Harris said. “Those bots that stir it up to the point that it generates heat and then people start getting swept into it.”

