comScore

Liberals Freak Out Over New Poll Showing Trump in Dead Heat With Dems in Battleground States

By Connor MannionNov 4th, 2019, 12:26 pm

Ludovic Marin/AFP/Getty Images

A new poll from The New York Times has commentators and liberals on Twitter sweating the possibility that President Donald Trump will be re-elected in 2020.

The New York Times/Siena College poll shows Trump in a near dead heat in battleground states when matched against the three leading Democratic candidates: Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

Pundits expressed disbelief that the 2020 election could turn out much like 2016 – with the Democratic candidate winning the popular vote but losing the electoral college by losing key swing states like Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Florida and Michigan.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: