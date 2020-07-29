Lindsey Graham’s Democratic Senate opponent, Jaime Harrison, slammed the South Carolina Republican for his 180-degree conversion from Trump critic to cheerleader, likening the flip-flop to “a live version of Invasion of the Body Snatchers.

During an appearance on CNN Tonight with Don Lemon, Harrison, a former chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party, decried Graham for his failure to do a single town hall in three years while taking every opportunity to golf or dine with President Donald Trump. In an internal poll released by Harrison earlier this week, he was down by only two points — within the margin of error — to Graham, 41% to 43%.

“In 2016, Lindsey Graham was a vocal critic of then candidate Trump,” Lemon noted. “He famously tweeted: ‘If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed and we will deserve it.’ Now Graham has become one of the president’s most loyal backers in Congress. How do you explain this transition?”

“Listen, it’s almost like watching a live version of the Invasion of the Body Snatchers,” Harrison snarked.

“He is just — the flip-flopping is amazing. I’ve never seen it in all of the years that I’ve been studying politics,” Harrison added. “So to see someone go from having a backbone to not having one at all. And that’s what we see in Lindsey Graham. And that’s why he is vulnerable in this election. Because there are a lot of people in the state who are just like me, who respected Lindsey Graham, thought he stood up for the state, but this guy has been a missing in action senator. He hasn’t had a town hall in this state in over three years. He does more fighting against the people of South Carolina than he does helping us.”

“He has just said over his dead body will he allow an extension of the federal unemployment insurance benefit,” Harrison pointed out, alluding to a South Carolina business forum in May where Graham boasted he would block any attempt to extend the Covid relief unemployment bonus. “That’s $600 a week for folks who otherwise would only get less than $320 a week. We need that money into our economy. But we got a senator who cares more about his tee times with the president or having some fancy dinner over at the Trump Hotel rather than going to Washington, D.C. and working for the people of South Carolina. So we’re going to beat him because he hasn’t been here. And I’m talking about the issues that people really are concerned about.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

