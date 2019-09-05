Democratic presidential candidate and self-help author Marianne Williamson responded to criticisms of her recent tweet about praying “for those in the way of” Hurricane Dorian by panning Democrats’ “condescending attitudes” toward prayer.

In a since-deleted tweet posted on Wednesday, Williamson wrote, “The Bahamas, Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas…may all be in our prayers now. Millions of us seeing Dorian turn away from land is not a wacky idea; it is a creative use of the power of the mind. Two minutes of prayer, visualization, meditation for those in the way of the storm.”

The unconventional presidential hopeful was widely mocked for the comment, but during an appearance on Sinclair’s America This Week with Eric Bolling, she said she wished she hadn’t “taken it down” despite attacks from “all the trolls.”

“What could be more traditional than to talk about praying?” Williamson said. “I’ll tell you something, and I’m a Democrat, but if we want to expand our base we really need to drop any condescending attitudes toward people of faith.”

The Return to Love author went on to say that “mocking someone for suggesting that we pray, whether it comes from the left or the right — it’s not good.”

“When you’re a person of faith this doesn’t mean you’re less intelligence, it doesn’t mean you don’t believe in science, it doesn’t mean that you’re uninformed. It means…you believe the power of prayer is a power as well,” she added.

Williamson did not qualify for the upcoming round of DNC debates in Houston, but she insisted that “it’s not time yet to shut this [campaign] down,” while also noting that she could make the next month’s Democratic debate.

