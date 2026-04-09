‘How About You Man Up, JD?’ Eric Bolling Tells Trump Admin to ‘Rip the Band-Aid Off and Destroy’ Iranian Civilization

Former Fox News host Eric Bolling told Vice President JD Vance to “man up” on Thursday, before urging the Trump administration to “either pull the hell out” of Iran or “rip off the Band-Aid and destroy that civilization.”

Reacting on Real America’s Voice’s War Room to Vance’s remarks on Wednesday about the United States’ ceasefire with Iran, Bolling said:

JD Vance, I had no idea what the hell he was talking– I had no– It’s almost like he was there like, the country that’s on their knees begging to stop being pounded daily, they’re in control and JD Vance is coming in like a [beep]. Sorry, that’ll get picked up, but sorry. Hey, how about you man up, JD? We’re America. We have control of the ball. We could destroy your civilization. Trump doesn’t want to. That is the real threat. Somehow, Iran is calling the shots? I’m scratching my head. Iran is telling us in international waters technically that they’re going to monitor the Strait and put tolls on the Strait. Who the hell is Iran? What about Oman? What about UAE? Two miles north, the UAE holds that border, are we gonna have another toll for UAE as well and Saudi Arabia? Come on. Let’s finish this, let them play their stupid fanatical Islamic games in the Middle East, we don’t really need the oil coming through the Strait. Yeah, it’ll affect our prices, but either pull the hell out or get it over with, rip the Band-Aid off and destroy that civilization, and then let them rebuild I guess in a way that benefits the United States.

BOLLING: I had no idea what JD Vance was talking about. It sounded like the side on its knees was in control. Hey, how about you man up, JD? We’re America, we have control of the ball. https://t.co/OOC0MIkG8C pic.twitter.com/iWHLCUz9W6 — Grace Chong, MBI (@gc22gc) April 9, 2026

Vance’s remarks on the ceasefire were also criticized by former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon.

“I totally don’t understand. I’ll be blunt, I just don’t understand what the vice president was talking about right there,” he said. “The Israelis, America’s greatest ally, have not set us up for success in any part of this war, and I think we need to be blunt now with the American people and also with the people across the table.”

Watch above via Real America’s Voice.

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