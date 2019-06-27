Meghan McCain seemed to have had second thoughts about praising of presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard’s performance during Wednesday night’s Democratic Primary Debate hosted by MSNBC.

After tweeting praise of the Hawaiin Congressional representative, The View host (and sole conservative contributor) deleted said tweet. Fortunately for Gabbard, someone captured an image of that tweet, which she was all too happy to share with her following.

Gabbard called out the short-lived praise, comparing McCain’s “moment of courage” to her own “lifetime of courage.” Tweeting something surprising is similar to serving in the Iraq War? Huh. Gabbard tweeted:

Meghan displayed a moment of courage to tweet this out before deleting it. Tulsi’s lived a lifetime of courage – and she won’t cave to establishment pressure. -V @MeghanMcCain @TheView #TULSI2020 #DemDebate #Democrat https://t.co/cxwF26gZSC pic.twitter.com/1liSlwBcx3 — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) June 27, 2019

Gabbard is something of an iconoclast of the Democratic hopefuls, drawing significant praise from conservative pundits and some on Fox News. Her performance during Wednesday night’s debate may have impressed McCain, but not many other experts called her out as a “winner” in their analysis She did avoid any obvious gaffes, and can take solace that she was also not called out as a “loser,” however.

