Meghan McCain traded insults with Pod Save America host Tommy Vietor in a wild social media brawl on Sunday after the conservative commentator questioned the integrity of California elections.

It all started when McCain posted a clip from President Donald Trump’s explosive Sunday interview with Meet the Press, where the president walked out after moderator Kristen Welker pushed back on his claims of election fraud.

“The election was rigged. It was a dirty election, and it’s again right now in California,” said Trump during the exchange as Welker pressed him for evidence of his claims. “It’s four days, and they’re not even close to coming up with a- you know why they’re doing that? Because they’re cheating on the election.”

His comment came as Republican candidate Spencer Pratt slipped into third place in the Los Angeles mayoral race, falling behind City Council member Nithya Raman, a progressive Democrat who had been previously trailing him, in the contest to advance to November’s runoff election alongside incumbent Mayor Karen Bass (D).

“For whatever it’s worth, people in my life who have never ever spoken about stolen elections in any capacity are now saying this about California…” wrote McCain alongside the Trump clip.

For whatever it’s worth, people in my life who have never ever spoken about stolen elections in any capacity are now saying this about California… https://t.co/qVH9i0mxOd — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 7, 2026

Vietor, a former staffer to President Barack Obama, replied to the post, claiming the distrust of the liberal state’s election was due to conservatives pushing “bullsh*t.”

“Hmmm wonder if that’s because there’s a massive right wing disinformation campaign to spread this bullsh*t,” he wrote.

McCain shot back: “No one is talking to you Obama Bro. Like no one.”

The exchange continued, with Vietor upping the ante, calling out McCain for believing that Pratt could win in the blue state with a punchy ad campaign.

“It’s not my fault that you’re a bozo and believed that Pratt AI slop videos were going to win him an election in LA,” wrote Vietor.

McCain, who predicted that Pratt would win, invoked Democrats’ support of the scandal-plagued Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner in response.

“I’m the bozo?” she wrote. “You’re the one shilling hard for a guy with a Nazi tattoo who abuses his girlfriends.”

“Now Meggy let’s not get snippy,” replied Vietor. “All I’m saying is don’t spread lies about the California elections. Those of us who actually live here and understand the process don’t need more uninformed takes.”

The podcasters continued to trade barbs, with both accusing the other of preferring to post on social media over taking actual action.

“Fine – you wanna set me straight? Feel free to come on my show and tell me why I’m wrong. Or is it easier to sh*tpost on social media?” wrote McCain.

“Happy to explain this stuff to you, or, you know, you could google it or talk to countless nonpartisan election experts,” said Vietor. “But that would mean caring about facts and doing a little work and not just whining about vibes on Twitter.”

McCain kept at it Monday morning, calling Vietor an “a**hole.”

“Why are you SUCH AN A**HOLE?! Jesus Christ dude,” she wrote. “Sorry you don’t see the benefit of a filmed bipartisan conversation for my audience who also have questions & don’t have time to google all day. A lot of them are working moms just trying to get by and take care of their family.”

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