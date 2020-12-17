Seth Meyers Brutally Mocks Greg Kelly and the ‘Deluded Trump Dead-Enders’ at Newsmax

Seth Meyers mocked conservative “fake news” network Newsmax for continuing to hold out hope that President Donald Trump will overturn the 2020 election.

“The deluded Trump dead-enders will not give up,” Meyers said on Wednesday’s Late Night. “Not because they genuinely think there’s a path to staying in power but because they’re fully invested in the belief that their opponents are illegitimate and any votes for Democrats are fraudulent.”

Although Newsmax finally gave in and announced that they would refer to Joe Biden as the president-elect following his Monday victory in the Electoral College, host Greg Kelly is still holding out for a miracle.

“There are people right now who are out there calling Joe Biden the ‘president-elect’ now,” Kelly told his viewers on Monday.

“Now, at this point, there is some political and some historical justification for them to do so,” he added. “I personally feel they’re wrong.”

“Oh, you personally feel they’re wrong?” the Late Night host asked. “You don’t want your controversial views to stain the sterling journalistic reputation of Newsmax, which up until recently got less attention than a stand-up comic opening at Ozzfest.”

Meyers admitted he doesn’t know much about the network, joking that it sounds like a product getting peddled during a phony infomercial.

“It sounds like one of those fake news shows that’s really just a late-night infomercial for hair plugs,” he said.

The host went on to roast the nation’s “first nomadic ex-president,” referring to a recent Washington Post report that claimed Trump’s Mar-a-Lago neighbors are demanding he finds another place to live once he leaves the Oval Office.

Reveling in the fact neither Floridians nor New Yorkers want Trump around, Meyers quipped that the situation sounds like “one of those ironic punishments for a racist on the Twilight Zone.

“Remember how everyone made fun of Hillary Clinton for taking a walk in the woods after she lost?” Meyers added. “Trump’s going to have to live in the woods. Years from now, a group of hikers are going to find him holed up in a cave with a long beard doing rallies for a bunch of polecats.”

“We love the ferrets, don’t we, folks? Natural allies,” Meyers said as Trump. “But the skunks, how do we feel about the skunks? Not nice. Not nice, the skunks.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

