MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki pressed Biden deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield this afternoon on why the former VP took so long to apologize for his comments about working with segregationist senators.

Biden was criticized by fellow candidates and seemed to indicate early on that he wasn’t going to apologize. But this past weekend he apologized for any “pain and misconception” his comments caused.

“He didn’t offer an apology for several weeks and only this weekend decided to,” Kornacki said. “Why that delay?”

Bedingfield said this past weekend shows Biden is someone who “listens and hears,” adding that he’s not going to “take attacks and mischaracterizations” of his record laying down.

Kornacki noted a recent interview Biden did where he said he understands the hurt he caused “but he still wouldn’t apologize,” and he asked, “From the standpoint of feeling an apology was owed, what changed in the last three weeks?”

“He’s somebody who can listen, who can hear,” Bedingfield responded, pointing to what Biden had said in that very interview. “He said, you know, I hear you and I would never want anybody to feel like things that I had said were hurtful. So as he heard from people who he trusts and respects, he said, you know what, I can make an apology and so he did.”

Kornacki also questioned Bedingfield on Biden’s stance on busing, as well as the touting of Obama administration successes on the campaign trail when the former president himself hasn’t yet weighed in on the race.

