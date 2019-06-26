Beto O’Rourke dodged a question during the first leg of tonight’s big Democratic debate, and he got called out both during the debate and online for it.

Savannah Guthrie asked, “Some Democrats want a marginal individual tax rate of 70 percent on the very highest earners, those making more than $10 million a year. Would you support that? And if not, what would your top individual rate be?”

O’Rourke opened by saying the economy needs to work for everyone before speaking in Spanish for part of his answer.

He continued the U.S. has “a system that favors those that can pay for access and outcomes,” leading to an economy that’s “rigged to corporations.”

When he finished, Guthrie noted he ducked the question and asked again, “Would you support a 70 percent individual marginal tax rate? Yes, no, or pass.”

O’Rourke dodged again and said he would support a tax rate and tax code that’s “fair to everyone.”

He subsequently got some Twitter heat for dodging:

Love that Beto just tried to dodge a substantive question by speaking Spanish #DemDebate — Emma Gray (@emmaladyrose) June 27, 2019

Beto O’Rourke used two entire languages to not answer a question, admirable… pic.twitter.com/8u4NyOHGym — Splinter (@splinter_news) June 27, 2019

I still can’t believe Beto broke out in Spanish to avoid answering the question. Beto as they say in Spanish: no — Caroline Moss (@CarolineMoss) June 27, 2019

Beto’s riff in Spanish was cool and showed awareness of the Telemundo audience. But he never answered the question on a 70 percent top rate. — EJ Dionne (@EJDionne) June 27, 2019

Beto spoke in Spanish. Beto didn’t answer question in English or Spanish. — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) June 27, 2019

#Beto appears to be the first candidate in history to dodge a question in two difference languages. #DemDebates pic.twitter.com/aNsLJNb3Tp — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) June 27, 2019

One moment from O’Rourke’s answer getting particular attention is the look on Cory Booker‘s face when O’Rourke spoke in Spanish:

Sen @CoryBooker’s reaction to @BetoORourke speaking in Spanish in his first answer at the #demdebate: 👀 pic.twitter.com/GRWQJMJVYi — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) June 27, 2019

Here’s your Cory Booker reaction GIF. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/XjbPTS9YJL — Jim Lokay FOX 5 (@LokayFOX5) June 27, 2019

This is going to be the moment of the debate, because this meme is going to get use for a while from me. Thank you Cory Booker – you were all of us as we listened to Beto dodge a question by speaking in Spanish. pic.twitter.com/c52lDsvc9E — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) June 27, 2019

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

