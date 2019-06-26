comScore
Beto O’Rourke Roasted Online for Ducking Question at Dem Debate: Didn’t Answer ‘In English or Spanish’

By Josh FeldmanJun 26th, 2019, 9:41 pm

Beto O’Rourke dodged a question during the first leg of tonight’s big Democratic debate, and he got called out both during the debate and online for it.

Savannah Guthrie asked, “Some Democrats want a marginal individual tax rate of 70 percent on the very highest earners, those making more than $10 million a year. Would you support that? And if not, what would your top individual rate be?”

O’Rourke opened by saying the economy needs to work for everyone before speaking in Spanish for part of his answer.

He continued the U.S. has “a system that favors those that can pay for access and outcomes,” leading to an economy that’s “rigged to corporations.”

When he finished, Guthrie noted he ducked the question and asked again, “Would you support a 70 percent individual marginal tax rate? Yes, no, or pass.”

O’Rourke dodged again and said he would support a tax rate and tax code that’s “fair to everyone.”

He subsequently got some Twitter heat for dodging:

One moment from O’Rourke’s answer getting particular attention is the look on Cory Booker‘s face when O’Rourke spoke in Spanish:

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

