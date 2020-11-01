The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette endorsed President Donald Trump for the 2020 election in its first Republican presidential endorsement since 1972.

Though the newspaper said that it shares “the embarrassment of millions of Americans who are disturbed by the president’s unpresidential manners and character — his rudeness and put-downs and bragging and bending of the truth,” it praised his record over the past few years.

“Under Donald Trump the economy, pre-COVID, boomed, like no time since the 1950s,” the Post-Gazette declared, adding, “Unemployment for Black Americans is lower than it has ever been, under any president of either party.”

“Under Mr. Trump, our trade relationships have vastly improved and our trade deals have been rewritten. Thanks to him, middle America is on the map again and the Appalachian and hourly worker has some hope,” the newspaper continued, also praising the Supreme Court confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett.

Pointing out that Trump “is not Churchill,” the Post-Gazette argued however 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) propose “higher taxes and a nanny state that will bow to the bullies and the woke who would tear down history rather than learning from history and building up the country.”

The newspaper also said that although Trump and Biden are of a similar age, Biden is “fragile” and there’s “a very real chance” he would not complete a first term, whereas Trump is “seemingly robust.”

“This newspaper has not supported a Republican for president since 1972. But we believe Mr. Trump, for all his faults, is the better choice this year,” the Post-Gazette concluded.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette has endorsed Democratic presidential candidates consistently for decades.

In 2016, the newspaper did not endorse Trump or Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, while in 2012 it endorsed President Barack Obama.

The Post-Gazette also endorsed Obama in 2008, John Kerry in 2004, Al Gore in 2000, Bill Clinton in 1996, Clinton in 1992, Michael Dukakis in 1988, Walter Mondale in 1984, and Jimmy Carter in 1980.

The newspaper’s last Republican presidential endorsement was Richard Nixon in 1972.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]