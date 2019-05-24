President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani reportedly conducted a five-hour meeting with a former Ukrainian diplomat last week to dig up dirt on Democrats as part of his increasingly public role acting as 2020 Trump campaign “fixer.”

According to the Washington Post, Giuliani met with the 28-year-old Andrii Telizhenko in New York City. Telizhenko formerly worked in the Ukrainian prosecutor general’s office and now claims, without evidence, that the Democratic National Committee and U.S. Embassy officials conspired with the Ukrainian government during the 2016 campaign to help the Clinton campaign.

Per the Post story, Telizhenko has accused former Ukrainian president, Petro Poroshenko, of direct involvement in the effort to defeat Trump. Also, Telizhenko alleges “the black ledgers” — internal bookkeeping from deposed president’s Viktor Yanukovych’s political party, which alleged $12.7 million in payments to Manafort — were forgeries.” Former members of Poroshenko’s government, the U.S. Embassy, and the DNC have all denied Telizhenko’s allegations.

“I can’t tell you a thing about the meeting,” Giuliani told the Post. “When I have something to say, I’ll say it.”

Telizhenko, however, was more forthcoming and confirmed to the paper that the pair discussed politics in the two countries.

Giuliani drew broad condemnation earlier this month when he announced plans to travel to Ukraine and meet with prosecutors there to discuss a probe into Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, who’s is a potential 2020 presidential rival to Trump. The gaffe-prone former mayor of New York City unabashedly acknowledged the purpose of the trip as “meddling in an investigation.” Giuliani eventually canceled the high-profile effort.

To combat the impression that he is acting on behalf of the White House as a member of the administration, Giuliani said he notified the Ukrainian government in writing that he is only representing the president as his personal attorney.

