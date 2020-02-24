In analysis of the Democratic Presidential field, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough singled out Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) — the two female candidates in the top tier of the race — and questioned whether it is time for them to “get out” as part of an effort to “consolidate” the vote against Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

Speaking on Monday’s edition of Morning Joe, host Scarborough referenced the fractured nature of the 2016 Republican primary field — and argued that the lingering presence of Jeb Bush and John Kasich helped President Donald Trump capture the nomination. This time around, Scarborough is focusing on Warren and Klobuchar as two potential dropout candidates — in favor of those like former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, former Vice President Joe Biden, and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

“People are talking about how, as well as she’s done, as good of a campaign she’s run, it is time for her to get out of the race.” Scarborough asked of Klobuchar. “Also a lot of people starting to talk about Elizabeth Warren, who finished weak again. She finished in fourth place in her neighboring home state where she was supposed to win, in New Hampshire last week. This week another disappointing finish [in the Nevada caucus]. She’s maybe in single digits — she’s up to 10 percent now — but she’s in single digits in most of these counts.

“Is it time for Elizabeth Warren — if she keeps finishing in fourth or fifth place — is it time to her to get out of the race to help consolidate efforts against Bernie Sanders?”

Scarborough noted that Twitter buzz is centering around Warren and Klobuchar as the two who should step aside in order to bolster the chances of a non-Sanders candidate — an analysis that doesn’t seem to account for the possibility that many Warren voters could flock to Sanders.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

