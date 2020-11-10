So far, only a handful of Republican Senators have acknowledged Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election. One Democrat says others are doing so behind closed doors, but refuse to do it in public.

Speaking with Alisyn Camerota on CNN’s New Day Tuesday, Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) revealed that Republicans behind the scenes on Capitol Hill have recognized President Donald Trump’s defeat.

“They call me to say, ‘Congratulations, please convey my well wishes to the President-Elect, but I can’t say that publicly yet,'” Coons said.

Coons declined to name names, but expressed hope that his colleagues on the other side of the aisle will come around later this week.

“My job here, I think, is to continue to urge them privately to do the right thing,” Coons said. “And to help the president accept reality, and to help their caucus stand up publicly. Because frankly, the transition is going to be chaotic, at best, if it doesn’t get moving very soon. It should be underway already.”

For now, Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Ben Sasse (R-NE) and Mitt Romney (R-UT) are the only Republican senators to have publicly congratulated Biden on his victory. The rest appear willing to indulge the president’s longshot legal maneuverings as he tries to get results overturned on numerous states based on unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.

Watch above, via CNN.

