President Donald Trump accused Democrats of “meddling” in the United States’ upcoming elections because they’re encouraging more mail-in voting amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday during his news conference, Trump was asked, “You just mentioned President [Vladimir] Putin … your national intelligence has said Russia is currently planning, or actually meddling in the election. Have you raised that directly?”

“They said China, Russia, Iran, and probably others,” Trump shot back. “But because of the fake news, they seem to think Russia plays the best.”

What Trump referenced was a intel report from William Evanina, the director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center. In it, he says “[Russian] Kremlin-linked actors are also seeking to boost President Trump’s candidacy” aimed to “primarily denigrate” Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee. Iran and China, the report says, would prefer a Trump loss.

“You know what I’ll tell you, I’ll tell you who’s meddling in our elections,” Trump said. “The Democrats are meddling by wanting and insisting on sending mail-in ballots when there’s corruption all over the place.”

“Take a look at the [Rep.] Carolyn Maloney [D-NY primary] race, take a look at Paterson, New Jersey, take a look now at this one in Virginia where they mailed out 500,000 applications and they’re going to people that aren’t supposed to be getting an application,” Trump added.

However, Trump’s claims about the risks of mail-in voting are greatly exaggerated, five U.S. states already do full mail-in voting and fact-checks have confirmed there is no evidence of any widespread voting fraud.

