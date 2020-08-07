Top U.S. Counterintelligence Official Warns of Foreign Election Interference, Says China ‘Prefers’ Trump Lose and Russia Trying to ‘Primarily Denigrate’ Biden

A new statement from a top U.S. intelligence official features some detailed warnings about foreign interference in the 2020 election.

William Evanina, the director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, recently briefed members of Congress and was reportedly confronted by Speaker Nancy Pelosi over the Trump administration reportedly “withholding” information about Russian interference. As Politico reported after that recent meeting, Evanina “ultimately acknowledged that Russia is again trying to boost” President Donald Trump over his Democratic rival, but Democrats “urged him to say as much publicly.”

That briefing followed a public statement from Evanina late last month pointing specifically to concerns about foreign election interference from China, Russia, and Iran.

The new statement from Evanina Friday is more detailed about the alleged interference, saying that both China and Iran are against the president’s reelection while Russia is going after Joe Biden.

Here’s what the statement has to say:

CHINA – We assess that China prefers that President Trump – whom Beijing sees as unpredictable – does not win reelection. China has been expanding its influence efforts ahead of November 2020 to shape the policy environment in the United States, pressure political figures it views as opposed to China’s interests, and deflect and counter criticism of China. Although China will continue to weigh the risks and benefits of aggressive action, its public rhetoric over the past few months has grown increasingly critical of the current Administration’s COVID-19 response, closure of China’s Houston Consulate, and actions on other issues. For example, it has harshly criticized the Administration’s statements and actions on Hong Kong, TikTok, the legal status of the South China Sea, and China’s efforts to dominate the 5G market. Beijing recognizes that all of these efforts might affect the presidential race. RUSSIA – We assess that Russia is using a range of measures to primarily denigrate former Vice President Biden and what it sees as an anti-Russia “establishment.” This is consistent with Moscow’s public criticism of him when he was Vice President for his role in the Obama Administration’s policies on Ukraine and its support for the anti-Putin opposition inside Russia. For example, pro-Russia Ukrainian parliamentarian Andriy Derkach is spreading claims about corruption – including through publicizing leaked phone calls – to undermine former Vice President Biden’s candidacy and the Democratic Party. Some Kremlin-linked actors are also seeking to boost President Trump’s candidacy on social media and Russian television. IRAN – We assess that Iran seeks to undermine U.S. democratic institutions, President Trump, and to divide the country in advance of the 2020 elections. Iran’s efforts along these lines probably will focus on on-line influence, such as spreading disinformation on social media and recirculating anti-U.S. content. Tehran’s motivation to conduct such activities is, in part, driven by a perception that President Trump’s reelection would result in a continuation of U.S. pressure on Iran in an effort to foment regime change.

“The intelligence assessments above represent the most current, accurate, and objective election threat information the IC has to offer in an unclassified setting at this time,” the statement continues. “Providing objective intelligence analysis is the solemn duty of the men and women of the IC, who work day and night around the world, often at great personal risk, to safeguard our nation.”

