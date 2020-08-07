President Donald Trump dismissed a conclusion from a top U.S. intelligence official that found Russia will “primarily denigrate” Joe Biden in the 2020 election to get Trump re-elected.

“I think the last person Russia wants to see office is Donald Trump because nobody’s been tougher on Russia than I have ever,” Trump said during a news conference at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

When a reporter noted that the intel report didn’t say that, Trump responded, “Well, I don’t care what anybody says.”

“Nobody with any common sense would say — look at what we’ve done with our military and what we’ve done in exposing the pipeline with billions of dollars going to Russia,” Trump continued. “Look at all of the things we’ve done with NATO raising $130 billion a year from countries that were delinquent and now paying all of this money.”

The intel report, which highlighted Russia, Iran, and China, came from William Evanina, the director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center. In it, he says “[Russian] Kremlin-linked actors are also seeking to boost President Trump’s candidacy.” Iran and China, the report says, would prefer a Trump loss. The full report on Russia states:

We assess that Russia is using a range of measures to primarily denigrate former Vice President Biden and what it sees as an anti-Russia “establishment.” This is consistent with Moscow’s public criticism of him when he was Vice President for his role in the Obama Administration’s policies on Ukraine and its support for the anti-Putin opposition inside Russia. For example, pro-Russia Ukrainian parliamentarian Andriy Derkach is spreading claims about corruption – including through publicizing leaked phone calls – to undermine former Vice President Biden’s candidacy and the Democratic Party. Some Kremlin-linked actors are also seeking to boost President Trump’s candidacy on social media and Russian television.

Watch above, via Fox News.

