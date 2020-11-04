Fox’s Chris Wallace Destroys Trump for False Election Victory Declaration: It’s an ‘Extremely Flammable Situation,’ And He ‘Just Threw a Match’

Fox’s Chris Wallace blasted President Donald Trump’s false declaration of an election victory, calling the move during a Wednesday morning address “extremely inflammatory.”

On Wednesday morning, Trump told a room of supporters, “We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election.” He then said that “we’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court” because “we want all voting to stop.”

“This is an extremely flammable situation and the President just threw a match into it,” Wallace said. “He hasn’t won these states. Nobody is saying he won the states. The states haven’t said he’s won.”

Trump also falsely claimed in his address that he’s won a group of states — Georgia, North Carolina, Wisconsin, among others — that no outlet or state has called in his favor as of yet before threatening to go to the Supreme Court.

“I don’t know whether he literally means it this but he said that we are going to the Supreme Court because we want all the voting to stop,” Wallace continued. “The voting to stop yes, but the vote counting? These states by state law all have the opportunity and states routinely are unable to count votes by election night or early into the morning of the day after the election and it goes on for days. There may be a question as to how long you can continue to accept ballots, but there’s no question that these states can continue to count votes for days.”

“They don’t have to certificate for weeks who has won the states, that’s what happened in Florida in 2000,” Wallace noted. “I don’t know if he literally meant he’s going to try to stop the counting of the votes, but I would think that would be extremely inflammatory and frankly I don’t think it’s something the courts will allow.”

