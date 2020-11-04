MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow and the rest of the Decision 2020 panel discussed how wrong the polls were about Election Day — noting that not only was there not a blue wave, but there was not even a ripple.

Anchor Joy Reid first reminded viewers that the presidential race will not end on Tuesday night, as several absentee ballots still need to be counted.

Brian Williams and Nicole Wallace then addressed the few Republicans that have vocally opposed President Donald Trump before Maddow noted how many incumbents, on both political sides, have been reelected.

This has not been a night where incumbent Senators have been turfed out and incumbent members of the House. Still, the most likely way to lose the House seat is in primary rather than the general election in our gerrymandering United States of America,” Maddow added. “It’s been remarkable to see the stability not only between the 2016 and 2020 presidential map, but also in Congressional races and Senate races up and down. On Either side, you’re not seeing — not only no wave, it’s like a pond where you drop in a rock and there’s no ripples.”

