Former Secretary of State Colin Powell went off on President Donald Trump’s leadership Sunday on CNN and said he’s voting for Joe Biden, saying that the current president has “drifted away” from the Constitution.

It did not take long for the president to respond.

Trump responded by calling Powell a “real stiff” and remarking he was “very responsible for getting us into the disastrous Middle East Wars.”

“Didn’t Powell say that Iraq had ‘weapons of mass destruction?’ They didn’t, but off we went to WAR!” he added.

Colin Powell, a real stiff who was very responsible for getting us into the disastrous Middle East Wars, just announced he will be voting for another stiff, Sleepy Joe Biden. Didn’t Powell say that Iraq had “weapons of mass destruction?” They didn’t, but off we went to WAR! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2020

Powell’s comments come amid remarks by a number of former military leaders, including Trump’s own former Defense Secretary James Mattis, calling out Trump’s leadership and expressing particular alarm at the clearing out of peaceful protesters in Lafayette Park last week before the president’s photo op at St. John’s Church.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]