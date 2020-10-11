President Donald Trump went after the ABC News/Washington Post poll Sunday after it showed him trailing Joe Biden by 12.

“In 2016, the ABC News/Washington Post Poll was such a complete disaster that these two Fake News Organizations changed the numbers prior to the Election,” the president tweeted. “Now these haters are trying the same thing, though on a lesser scale, again. Will have a bigger win than even 2016!”

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2020

The current ABC/WaPo poll shows Biden leading Trump 53 to 41 among registered voters and 54 to 42 among likely voters.

The president has 54 percent approval on his handling of the economy in the poll, but still has very low marks on the coronavirus pandemic. Trump is narrowly more trusted than Biden on the economy, but on the question of who people trust more handle covid, Biden beats Trump 55 to 38.

58 percent disapprove of Trump’s handling of the virus, 62 percent don’t trust much of what he says about the virus, and 65 percent say the president did not take appropriate precautions to reduce his chances of catching the virus.

