Trump Reportedly Cancels Plans to Appear at His DC Hotel for Election Night Party and Will Likely Remain at White House

President Donald Trump is reportedly skipping out on a planned appearance at his hotel in Washington on election night, and will instead stay put at the White House.

According to The New York Times, citing a person familiar with the plans, the president figures to stay put at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue as the returns come in. The Times noted that there was some question as to whether a hotel party would violate pandemic restrictions in Washington D.C. which limit gatherings to 50 people.

On Fox & Friends Friday morning, Eric Trump confirmed that, indeed, the White House is under consideration as the official election night venue.

“We are thinking of moving it actually over to the White House,” he said. “We are looking at that right now and it’s going to be a great night. It’s going to be a really, really beautiful night and I’m really excited.”

Appearing on Mediaite’s The Interview podcast Thursday, NBC’s chief White House correspondent Hallie Jackson told Mediaite’s Aidan McLaughlin that the White House would not be subject to a 50 person limit because it is federal property.

“The president is allowed to hold events if he wants on the White House grounds,” Jackson said. “I flashback to the end of August and the Republican National Convention, which was on the South Lawn in large part of the White House and in the Rose Garden. And there were various events at the White House. In a pandemic, that is allowed because the White House is federal property. And so the local jurisdictional regulations surrounding events during a pandemic don’t apply. The Trump Hotel is not on federal property. … So I’m kind of curious to see how that is going to play and how that relates.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]