Trump Says Biden Shouldn’t ‘Wrongfully Claim’ a Win — After His Own Repeated False Claims of Victory

By Josh FeldmanNov 6th, 2020, 6:19 pm

President Donald Trump has made repeated false claims of victory since election night.

He said, “We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election.”

He made the ridiculous claim that “if you count the legal votes, I easily win” and the only way he loses is if you “count the illegal votes.”

He “claimed” states that are still counting votes and presently show Joe Biden with an edge, and he complained about Twitter after they labeled his tweets with all of these false claims as misinformation.

On Friday afternoon, Trump took to Twitter to complain that Joe Biden better not “wrongfully claim” victory.

Yes, really.

