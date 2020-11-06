President Donald Trump has made repeated false claims of victory since election night.

He said, “We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election.”

He made the ridiculous claim that “if you count the legal votes, I easily win” and the only way he loses is if you “count the illegal votes.”

He “claimed” states that are still counting votes and presently show Joe Biden with an edge, and he complained about Twitter after they labeled his tweets with all of these false claims as misinformation.

On Friday afternoon, Trump took to Twitter to complain that Joe Biden better not “wrongfully claim” victory.

Yes, really.

Joe Biden should not wrongfully claim the office of the President. I could make that claim also. Legal proceedings are just now beginning! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]