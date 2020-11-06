Pro-Trump characters are fired up, not only alleging the election was stolen away from President Donald Trump but also fuming with grievance over where Attorney General William Barr is during what many Republicans claim is widespread voter fraud occurring in key swing states kneecapping Trump from declaring re-election victory.

While Trump, on Thursday, claimed from the White House press briefing room that there is widespread voter fraud, no evidence has been presented to support those claims.

Naturally, numerous MAGA personalities on Twitter couldn’t resist tweeting about the thought of The Department of Justice and especially Barr coming to Trump’s rescue and sending political foes to prison.

Bill Barr won’t do a damned thing about anything. He’s as bad as if not worse than Sessions. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) November 5, 2020

Emerald Robinson, Newsmax TV’s White House Correspondent, asked, “Where’s AG Bill Barr with his bagpipes?”

Where’s AG Bill Barr with his bagpipes? — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) November 6, 2020

“Bill Barr needs to send in the Civil Rights Division of the DOJ NOW!” Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, tweeted.

Bill Barr needs to send in the Civil Rights Division of the DOJ NOW! — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 5, 2020

Fox Bussiness Network host Maria Bartiromo in a tweet, asked, “Where is #BillBarr?”

Did you see this? https://t.co/GqJHe6u3TB @POTUS @realDonaldTrump needs to leave too. Why wd I trust the same people who abused power in 2016? Where is #BillBarr #johndurham — Maria Bartiromo (@MariaBartiromo) November 6, 2020

Where the hell is Attorney General Bill Barr and our Republican Senators right now? — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 5, 2020

Lou Dobbs raged on the air that Barr should step in:

Lou demands AG William Barr stand up and lead the DOJ and restore the integrity of our elections. #MAGA #AmericaFirst #Dobbs pic.twitter.com/Y3slGOaF4u — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) November 5, 2020

And of course, Newsmax TV pundits Diamond and Silk (Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson) had to take it a step farther.

We smell a Coup, and some people need to be arrested for TREASON! — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) November 5, 2020

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich on Fox News host Sean Hannity’s program Thursday night also called for the DOJ to jail election poll workers in Pennsylvania.

While Barr has been sent a letter from the Trump campaign about alleged voter fraud, the attorney general has yet to respond to any allegations of foul play publicly.

