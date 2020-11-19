Fox News host Tucker Carlson laid out in great detail the incredible allegations about massive, nationwide election fraud put forward by Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell — and then patiently explained how she was unable to provide any evidence to back up her claims, despite numerous, polite requests from his show.

During his Thursday evening show, Carlson began by reviewing the latest in President Donald Trump’s increasingly desperate attempts to reverse his 2020 election loss.

Just hours earlier, at a bizarre press briefing, Powell had trotted out on Trump’s behalf a byzantine election fraud conspiracy theory, one that roped in a large cast of conservative boogeymen, including the Communist Party, Antifa, George Soros, the deceased Hugo Chavez, and, for good measure, the Clinton Foundation. Powell was joined by the similarly bonkers spectacle of Rudy Giuliani re-enacting a courtroom scene from My Cousin Vinny, leaking what looked to be hair coloring product down both cheeks, and lashing out at reporters who dared to ask to see the evidence to back up his claims.

Calling the Powell claims a “bombshell,” Carlson explained that she is accusing “international leftists” of changing seven million votes across the country via Dominion election software — a claim that has already been debunked by numerous news sources, and even pooh-poohed by Fox & Friends host Steve Doocy.

“Sidney Powell has been saying similar things for days, on Sunday night, we texted her after watching one of her segments. What Powell was describing what amount to the single greatest crime in American history,” Carlson noted. “Millions of votes stolen in the day. Democracy destroyed, the end of our centuries-old system of self-government, not a small thing.”

The Fox host went to say he did not dismiss Powell’s claims out of hand, despite their elaborate and hard-to-believe nature.

“A lot of people with impressive sounding credentials in this country are frauds, they have no idea what they are doing, they are children posing as authorities and when they caught they lie and blame you for it, we see that every day. It’s a central theme of the show and will continue to be,” he noted, before starting to slowly turn the segment in a different direction.

“That’s a long way of saying we took Sidney Powell seriously, we have no intention of fighting with her, we always respected her work — we simply wanted to see the details. How could you not want to see them?” Carlson said.

“We invited Sidney Powell on this show, we would’ve given her the whole hour, we would’ve given her the entire week and listen quietly the whole time at rapt attention — that is a big story,” the Fox host added, before calling out the conservative lawyer for a pattern of failing to back her outlandish election fraud claims. “But she never sent us any evidence despite a lot of requests, polite requests, not a page. When we kept pressing she got angry and told us to stop contacting her. When we checked with others around the Trump campaign, people with positions of authority, they told us Powell has never given them any evidence of either, nor has she provided any today at the press conference.”

“So why are we telling you this?” Carlson followed up, perhaps anticipating angry pro-Trump supporters who might be angry at his apparent betrayal of one of the president’s defenders. “We’re telling you this because it’s true. In the end, that’s all that matters, the truth. It’s our only hope, it’s our best defense. It’s how we are different from them. We care what’s true and we know you care too. That’s why we told you.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

