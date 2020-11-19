Giuliani SHREDS Daily Caller Reporter for Question About Vote Fraud Evidence: ‘Ridiculous’ to Say ‘We’re Dragging This Out’

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, berated a reporter from the conservative Daily Caller on Thursday for asking if he was going to “drag out” delivery of evidence related to allegations of voter fraud.

The incident came after a combative exchange between Giuliani and another reporter — who was not identified — during a press conference centered on allegations by the president’s team of voter fraud in Pennsylvania. As Giuliani attempted to end that exchange, he called on the next reporter, Christian Datoc, who introduced himself, saying, “I’m from the Daily Caller, for the record.”

He followed up with his question, asking Giuliani about his plan to prove claims of voter fraud. “Will you give the entire bulk of the evidence to the media, and if so, when?” he asked. “Or are you going to drag this out like the Hunter Biden hard drives again?”

Giuliani shot back, “We’re not going to drag it out. It’s ridiculous for you to say we’re dragging it out. Al Gore had a lot more time than we’ve had,” Giuliani said, citing the Democratic Party’s 2000 nominee for president. “And we’ve had two weeks to investigate. So that’s also completely unfair to say we’re dragging it out.

He added that he didn’t want to show all of his alleged evidence to the media before presenting it in court, and added another broadside to his rebuttal.

“I have to tell you, our witnesses don’t want to be exposed to the tender mercies of a vicious press,” Giuliani said. “I have great difficulty getting those witnesses that I did reveal to allow me to do it. They don’t trust you. They don’t like you. They think you put their lives in jeopardy with the spin that you put on what’s going on here and with the unfairness in which you cover it. It’s not easy to reveal the things that they tell me.”

The reporter followed up, “So the answer is ‘No’?”

Giuliani protested, once more, “The answer is I can’t do it, because I can’t put a witness’s life in jeopardy or a person who thinks their life is in jeopardy.”

Watch above via Fox News.

