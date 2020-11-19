A dark fluid dripped down Rudy Giuliani’s head during his Thursday press conference on behalf of the Trump campaign, prompting social media users to speculate what it could be.

Giuliani, who was presenting evidence that widespread voter fraud led to President Donald Trump’s defeat in the 2020 election, grew sweaty as he spoke alongside campaign lawyers Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis.

Then, the mysterious dark fluid began to drip from the top of his head across his cheek.

Watch a close up below:

It appears that Rudy Giuliani is sweating through his hair dye. pic.twitter.com/OY3dGL1BtX — The Recount (@therecount) November 19, 2020

What is dripping down the side of Rudy Giuliani’s face? pic.twitter.com/8kWaXQrgLs — John Kruzel (@johnkruzel) November 19, 2020

What is the dark fluid running down Rudy’s face — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) November 19, 2020

rudy giuliani literally melting is a bit heavy on the metaphor — Adam Steinbaugh (@adamsteinbaugh) November 19, 2020

Many journalists and other social media users speculated that it must be hair dye.

Giuliani’s hair dye is melting and running down his face. It looks like something out of a Cronenberg movie. — Steve Agee (@steveagee) November 19, 2020

Unfortunately, as Rudy begins to sweat, his hair coloring is streaking down the sides of his face. — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) November 19, 2020

Looks like Rudy Giuliani’s hair dye is running down his face right now pic.twitter.com/FraRz3SpdX — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) November 19, 2020

Ahhhh, a shared love of sweaty hair dye, sweaty @RudyGiuliani and @realDonaldTrump, just a couple sassy gals gettin their hairs done https://t.co/0L8VuicdNR — Willie Garson 🇺🇸 (@WillieGarson) November 19, 2020

when you realize your Grecian Formula is streaming down the side of your face pic.twitter.com/2Ctk0kdzse — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 19, 2020

I think it’s … makeup or hair dye? pic.twitter.com/wmm1LPr9cO — Brandon Hardin (@hardin) November 19, 2020

How it ends: Giuliani is sweating badly, and his hair dye is now running down his cheeks. — John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) November 19, 2020

Others had different ideas.

Rudy Giuliani’s brain is crying from all the farce, sending dark depressing tears from his temple…#ComeOnMan! pic.twitter.com/GCy4TzgU2d — Avinash Kaushik (@avinash) November 19, 2020

Rudy Giuliani looks like he just opened the Ark of the Covenant pic.twitter.com/nk8mKm2zxe — Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) November 19, 2020

Rudy Giuliani’s head was melting down like a reactor in Chernobyl https://t.co/ExywpWx8V3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 19, 2020

As the conference went on, the dark liquid started to drip down the other side of Giuliani’s face too.

Rudy’s hair dye is dripping down both sides of his face now. — Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) November 19, 2020

Mediaite could not verify the source of the ominous black goo.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]