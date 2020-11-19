comScore

MELT DOWN: Ominous Black Goo Drips From Rudy Giuliani’s Head During Press Conference

By Charlie NashNov 19th, 2020, 1:01 pm

Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

A dark fluid dripped down Rudy Giuliani’s head during his Thursday press conference on behalf of the Trump campaign, prompting social media users to speculate what it could be.

Giuliani, who was presenting evidence that widespread voter fraud led to President Donald Trump’s defeat in the 2020 election, grew sweaty as he spoke alongside campaign lawyers Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis.

Then, the mysterious dark fluid began to drip from the top of his head across his cheek.

Mandel Ngan/Getty Images

Watch a close up below:

Many journalists and other social media users speculated that it must be hair dye.

Others had different ideas.

As the conference went on, the dark liquid started to drip down the other side of Giuliani’s face too.

Mediaite could not verify the source of the ominous black goo.

