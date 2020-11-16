Twitter Flags Trump’s ‘I WON THE ELECTION!’ Tweet With ‘Official Sources Called This Election Differently’

Twitter has flagged President Donald Trump’s latest ALL CAPS tweet claiming he won the 2020 General Election with a label that reads, “Official sources called this election differently.” Twitter has flagged many of Trump’s election claims and baseless allegations of voter fraud, but such a direct message is new from the social media platform.

The president’s original tweet was sent just before midnight on Sunday night and capped a frenzied day of tweets for the outgoing commander in chief. Early Sunday morning, he appeared to conceded defeat in a “He won” tweet but later clarified that he did not intend to concede defeat. He shared several other baseless or debunked voter fraud conspiracies before ending his day on Twitter with:

I WON THE ELECTION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020

The label flag links to a Twitter events page that features the headline “Joe Biden is the projected winner of the 2020 presidential election,” and the following copy that asserts that President-elect Joe Biden, in fact, won the 2020 presidential election:

Democratic nominee Joe Biden has defeated President Trump in the 2020 presidential election as he surpassed the 270 electoral college votes required to win the race, according to projections by The Associated Press, NBC News and other news outlets. In a victory speech on November 7 Biden said: “I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide, but unify. Who doesn’t see red states and blue states, only sees the United States.”

There is diminishing news value with every new and baseless claim of a so-called stolen election without presenting any evidence supporting his allegations. But, as AP’s Jonathan Lemire wrote about the new Twitter label that called out the election results, “This is something of a moment.”

