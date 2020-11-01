comScore

‘Undemocratic Garbage’: Jason Miller Roundly Slammed for False Claim About Democrats ‘Stealing’ Election from Trump

By Ken MeyerNov 1st, 2020, 12:06 pm

Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller drew significant outrage for using an interview with George Stephanopoulos to claim the president will be ahead on election night and then the Democrats will “steal” the election.

After Miller fielded questions about President Donald Trump’s coronavirus claims and the administration’s fight with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Stephanopoulos asked him about to outline a possible path for Trump’s electoral college victory. Miller began by remarking about the battleground states up for grabs, but as he argued that “the entire electorate has shifted,” he put forward an assertion about ballots that will keep being counted after Election Day:

If you speak with many smart Democrats, they believe that President Trump will be ahead on election night, probably getting 280 electoral [votes] somewhere in that range, and then they’re going to try to steal it back after the election. We believe we will be over 290 electoral votes on election night, so no matter what they try to do, what kind of hijinks or lawsuits or whatever kind of nonsense they try to pull off, we’ll have enough electoral votes to get President Trump re-elected.

Official vote counts have never been completed on the same day as Election Day in American history, and thanks to the complications posed by the coronavirus pandemic, there is a very high probability that the 2020 election results will take longer than usual to verify. Naturally, this will also apply to determining the final count of the electoral college.

Millions of Americans have already mailed in their ballots this year as opposed to voting in person, which means state-by-state results are likely to fluctuate as officials start processing the final tally on November 3rd. This process will not be completed nationwide on election night, so the electoral college results won’t formed until all legitimately casted votes are counted.

Since Miller insinuated that Democrats will “steal” the election from Trump after election night, political observers are blasting Miller for his seeming delegitimization of votes counted after November 3rd, and reminding him of what needs to be accounted for during the pandemic.

