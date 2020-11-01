Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller drew significant outrage for using an interview with George Stephanopoulos to claim the president will be ahead on election night and then the Democrats will “steal” the election.

After Miller fielded questions about President Donald Trump’s coronavirus claims and the administration’s fight with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Stephanopoulos asked him about to outline a possible path for Trump’s electoral college victory. Miller began by remarking about the battleground states up for grabs, but as he argued that “the entire electorate has shifted,” he put forward an assertion about ballots that will keep being counted after Election Day:

If you speak with many smart Democrats, they believe that President Trump will be ahead on election night, probably getting 280 electoral [votes] somewhere in that range, and then they’re going to try to steal it back after the election. We believe we will be over 290 electoral votes on election night, so no matter what they try to do, what kind of hijinks or lawsuits or whatever kind of nonsense they try to pull off, we’ll have enough electoral votes to get President Trump re-elected.

Official vote counts have never been completed on the same day as Election Day in American history, and thanks to the complications posed by the coronavirus pandemic, there is a very high probability that the 2020 election results will take longer than usual to verify. Naturally, this will also apply to determining the final count of the electoral college.

Millions of Americans have already mailed in their ballots this year as opposed to voting in person, which means state-by-state results are likely to fluctuate as officials start processing the final tally on November 3rd. This process will not be completed nationwide on election night, so the electoral college results won’t formed until all legitimately casted votes are counted.

Since Miller insinuated that Democrats will “steal” the election from Trump after election night, political observers are blasting Miller for his seeming delegitimization of votes counted after November 3rd, and reminding him of what needs to be accounted for during the pandemic.

This is a lie.Legally cast vote-by-mail ballots need to be counted, and many states will not be done counting them on election night. https://t.co/BAgbrnHw03 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 1, 2020

…every eligible vote is counted and each county canvasses and certifies the vote totals. Yes it’s true that when a race isn’t close the media may “call” the race, and candidates may concede or declare custody, but such actions are technically meaningless. 2/ pic.twitter.com/byPWRaH5tA — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) November 1, 2020

Votes are always counted after Election Day. If you try to stop that count, you’re disenfranchising Americans, including many members of the military serving overseas. It’s anti-democratic, unlawful, and un-American. https://t.co/PfpDDYRzgo — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) November 1, 2020

This is a lie https://t.co/15tQZgkGt3 — Jon Ward (@jonward11) November 1, 2020

This 👇 is not how elections work. There’s no result until all legitimate votes have been counted. There’s nothing to “steal” when there’s no result. There’s nothing wrong with not knowing the result on Tuesday. But there is something wrong w/ trying to toss legitimate votes. https://t.co/PzMRXS0xbo — Joshua A. Geltzer (@jgeltzer) November 1, 2020

this is not a “point” Jason Miller made. this is a lie he said that’s part of a reported strategy & built on the GOP’s deliberate construction of a red mirage by preventing PA, MI, and WI from processing their surge of mail ballots early like other states do. https://t.co/I7B9aBPSmJ — Taniel (@Taniel) November 1, 2020

As Rick points out in the next tweet, that isn't so much a point as it is a bad-faith statement falsely equating the first-time tabulation of valid ballots with some kind of recount-like reexamination https://t.co/dsG1DkfBFx — Steven Shepard (@POLITICO_Steve) November 1, 2020

You don’t get electoral college votes on election night. https://t.co/gYZ0CCEpNk — Sam Stein (@samstein) November 1, 2020

TV interviewers: counting legal votes is not stealing; this is not something you have to entertain as a “reasonable partisan disagreement” just because the president’s team is saying it and “We can’t look like we’re taking sides.” https://t.co/YIHI67BAEl — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) November 1, 2020

this assessment is preposterous https://t.co/7ejSgLHAgV — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) November 1, 2020

This kind of language, which we may well hear a bunch this week, is undemocratic garbage. Counting the votes is not theft. Leading before the votes are counted is not winning. https://t.co/Oy9MJAyJYA — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 1, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]