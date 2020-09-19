WATCH: Crowd Chants ‘Fill That Seat!’ During Trump’s North Carolina Rally

President Donald Trump‘s supporters appeared excited at the prospect of Ruth Bader Ginsburg‘s seat being filled, during a rally in North Carolina on Saturday night.

“Article two of our constitution says the president shall nominate justices of the Supreme Court. I don’t think it can be any more clear, can it? Don’t think so. I don’t think so. What do you think? I don’t think it can be any more clear,” Trump said before being interrupted by his supporters.

“Fill that seat! Fill that seat! Fill that seat,” the crowd chants with Trump following up with, “This can only happen in North Carolina.”

“That’s what we’re going to do. We’re gonna fill the seat,” said Trump. “There’s a lot of genius in those chants!”

FILL THAT SEAT‼️ — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) September 19, 2020

Later during the rally Trump said, “I have to make a decision to fill the seat we should have a new campaign. Let’s make a t-shirt, fill the seat. My people are so good. Tomorrow, it will be all over the place. That’s a good idea. Fill the seat.”

Trump on Saturday rebuked a statement made by Republican Maine Sen. Susan Collins where she suggested the Senate should not vote on a nominee for the SCOTUS vacancy until after a winner is declared in the November presidential election.

“I totally disagree with her. We have an obligation. We won. We have an obligation as the winners to pick who we want. That’s not the next president,” Trump told a group of reporters outside the White House. “Hopefully, I will be the next president. But we’re here now, right now we’re here, and we have an obligation to the voters, all of the people, the millions of people that put us here, in the form of a victory.”

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

