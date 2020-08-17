WATCH LIVE: Democratic National Convention, Night 1

The Democratic National Convention is officially kicking off on Monday night — albeit under much different circumstances than normal.

This week the Democrats will officially nominate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to be the party’s nominees for president and vice president.

The first night of the virtual convention will feature big names like former First Lady Michelle Obama, Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Amy Klobuchar, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and Congressman Jim Clyburn.

One notable speaker is John Kasich, one of a few Republicans set to speak at the convention in support of the Biden-Harris ticket.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]