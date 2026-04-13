Iranians Thought Peace Talks Went Well and Were ‘Pissed’ About JD Vance Presser: Report

The Iranian reportedly “pissed” about Vice President JD Vance blaming them for the sides failing to reach a peace deal over the weekend.

Vance led a delegation of Americans in Islamabad, Pakistan to negotiate terms to formally end the war in Iran. After more than 20 hours of talks, however, the U.S. officials left Pakistan without a deal. In a press conference announcing the news, Vance claimed the Iranians had “chosen not to accept our terms” and added that it was “bad news for Iran.” The vice president said that one of the biggest obstacles in the talks involving uranium enrichment and nuclear weapons.

A Monday report from Axios revealed more specifics terms in the deal. According to the report, the U.S. wanted a 20-year moratorium on uranium enrichment in the country. Iran countered with a much smaller, “single-digit” length of time. The report added:

The U.S. demand for a moratorium on uranium enrichment was a critical issue in the marathon talks over the weekend. “The United States suggested 20 years at a minimum with all kinds of other restrictions,” a source familiar said. The U.S. also asked Iran to remove all highly enriched uranium from the country. The Iranians said they would agreed to a “monitored process of down-blending” it instead, according to the two sources.

By the end, however, no deal was reached. Despite this, the Iranians felt as though progress had been made and they were nearing a deal. Then, Vance spoke.

The report continued:

While no agreement has been reached, the Iranians thought they were close to an initial agreement by Sunday morning and were caught off guard by Vance’s press conference. The VP gave no indication a deal was close, blamed the Iranians, and announced the U.S. delegation was leaving Islamabad. “The Iranians were pissed off about that press conference,” a source with knowledge said.

At the time of writing, the two sides were still in talks and a second in-person round of negotiations had been discussed.

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