Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk canceled her appearance at a TPUSA event at the “last minute” on Tuesday after receiving what the organization called “very serious threats.”

TPUSA’s Andrew Kolvet joined Vice President JD Vance on a University of Georgia stage instead of Kirk on Tuesday, and Kolvet explained that it was due to threats that she had received. Kirk’s husband, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, was shot and killed during a college campus event in Utah in September.

“For those of you wondering why I don’t have really flowing, long, blonde hair right now, I’m on stage here instead of our friend Erica Kirk, because unfortunately, she has received some very serious threats in her direction, which is terrible,” Kolvet explained from the stage on Tuesday with Vance. “It’s a terrible reflection on the state of reality and the state of the country.”

Vance also acknowledged the “threats” against Erika Kirk when giving his reaction to what Kolvet described as some critics making “part-time jobs” of going after Charlie Kirk’s widow.

“First of all, I love Erika, and I know that she did get some threats,” the vice president said. “And, you know, about two hours ago, I was a little worried that we were going to have to cancel the event because Erika was not going to be able to come and she was very worried about it, and I talked to the Secret Service and obviously these guys do a very good job, and I said, ‘You know what? Let’s let Erika do what she needs to do for herself and her family.’ I’m sure Andrew will fill in, and let’s go make this an amazing event.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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