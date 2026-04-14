Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) called for Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL) to leave Congress on Tuesday, following the departures of two other congressmen over sexual assault and harassment allegations.

Two congressmen announced they would be leaving Congress within an hour of each other on Monday night. The first was Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), who faced a wave of accusations of sexual assault and harassment over the last few weeks, with claims ranging from explicit texts to multiple claims of rape. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and House Ethics Committee opened investigations into the congressman, who suspended his campaign for California governor on Sunday and announced his resignation from Congress on Monday. The congressman admitted to “mistakes in judgment I’ve made in my past,” in his resignation statement, but vowed to “fight the serious, false allegation made against me.”

Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) announced that he will file for “retirement” from Congress a few hours later, marking the end of a lengthy battle to stay in his seat despite increasing calls for expulsion. The congressman had been at the center of a growing scandal since a bombshell report from Express News alleged that the congressman had an affair with his staffer, Regina Ann Santos-Aviles, months before she took her own life by self-immolation in September of 2025.

The congressman initially denied the accusations, refusing to resign from his seat or drop his reelection bid, despite pressure from Republican House leadership. The House Ethics Committee announced it was forming a panel to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct against him, and the congressman later admitted to the affair and dropped his reelection bid. Gonzales posted on X to announce his resignation in a brief statement, writing that “God has a plan for us all.”

Ocasio-Cortez was asked about the men’s departure on Tuesday, telling reporters that the focus should be on the survivors who came forward.

“You know, I think it’s the right thing to do. This Washington should be a place where we are elevating and acting with integrity, and I think it’s what the American people expect. These are positions of profound privilege and profound responsibility, and I think the most important thing right now is to center these women and their bravery in coming forward,” she said. “There is such a punitive culture here in Washington that silences people that have been victims of abuse, and for them to do what they did takes a tremendous amount of bravery.”

Cortez claimed that while she was pleased that the congressman would leave Congress, another representative should join them in departing their seats.

“I’m glad that Eric Swalwell is leaving. I’m glad that Tony Gonzalez is leaving,” she said. “Frankly, I think Cory Mills should probably be on that list as well.”

Mills has had his own fair share of scandals, including facing eviction over unpaid rent, multiple stolen valor accusations, and reportedly getting caught with sex workers. But his most prominent allegations surround sexual harassment and assault made by multiple women. A Florida judge issued a restraining order against Mills last year, barring Mills from contacting Lindsay Langston, the current reigning Miss United States. The judge found that Mills caused “substantial emotional distress” and Langston had “reasonable cause to believe she is in imminent danger of becoming the victim of another act of dating violence.”

Earlier last year, 27-year-old Sarah Raviani claimed Mills assaulted her at his apartment, telling police the two had been in a long-term relationship, though Mills was married at the time. The report said officers observed “bruises on her arm which appeared fresh” and described her as “physically shaking and scared.” A warrant was issued for Mills’ arrest, though Raviani recanted her accusations, and Mills was not arrested. Although Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) called for Mills to be censured and Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) voted in favor and spoke out against the congressman, GOP leadership has yet to drop support.

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