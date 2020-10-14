WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds Campaign Rally in Iowa

President Donald Trump is holding a big campaign rally in Iowa tonight.

The rally comes amid the ongoing Senate Judiciary hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett and a day before his planned town hall with NBC — the day the second debate was set for but then scrapped.

Prior to the rally, Trump railed against Twitter and Facebook for cracking down on users sharing links to the New York Post Hunter Biden report, a subject he is likely to bring up at his campaign event.

You can watch live above, via Fox News.

