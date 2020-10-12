comScore

WATCH LIVE: Trump Returns to Campaign Trail in Florida

video

WATCH: Massively Long Lines, Five-Plus Hour Wait Times Mark First Day of Early Voting in Suburban Atlanta

By Reed RichardsonOct 12th, 2020, 5:58 pm

The first day of early voting in the swing state of Georgia was marked by massively long lines and wait times beyond five hours in the counties of suburban Atlanta.

Former Democratic Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill reposted an Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter’s video of a voting line in Gwinnett Country, located northeast of the city, that stretched for blocks, calling it out as “a picture of voter suppression.”

Georgia is perhaps the most competitive state in the 2020 election. Besides having two Senate races — one a special election, driven by a retirement — the RealClearPolitics average has the presidential race in the state as a dead heat, with President Donald Trump currently leading Democratic challenger Joe Biden by a scant 0.4%.

According to AJC reporter Tyler Estepvotes in Suwannee were experiencing waits of more than four hours, which a Gwinnett County spokesperson reportedly blamed on a “glitchy” check-in and computer network access issues.

The voting story was much the same in Cobb County, which is located on the northern and western side of metro Atlanta, with local journalists reporting delays of anywhere from three to five-plus hours.

And in DeKalb Country, on the southeast corner of Atlanta, one reporter filmed a voting line that snaked around the side of a large shopping mall.

These three, high-population counties play a key role in Georgia politics. Four years ago, the presidential race was close in Gwinnett and Cobb Counties, but Hillary Clinton won the former by just over 20,000 votes and the latter by 7,000 votes. In DeKalb County, however, Clinton crushed Trump by nearly 200,000 votes. Trump ultimately won the state by five percent in 2016, by a total of 211,000 voters, less than the combined vote margin in those three metro Atlanta counties.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: