Arizona GOP Files Lawsuit in Last-Minute Effort to Keep Polls Open Later

The Arizona Republican Party has filed a lawsuit seeking to extend voting hours, joined by the Republican National Committee, the National Republican Senatorial Committee, and the campaigns for GOP Senate nominee Blake Masters and GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake.

MSNBC’s Vaughan Hillyard reported on the lawsuit from Arizona, saying that the Republicans had cited issues that about 20 percent of the voting centers had in Maricopa County with the tabulating machines.

All votes in Arizona are by paper ballot, Hillyard noted, and “the issue was the tabulating machines at some locations were not accepting some of the ballots and rejecting them,” however, county officials had confirmed those votes “will still count, they will just not be tabulated until tomorrow when they are taken to the main tabulating center in downtown Phoenix.”

There were other complaints about long lines, Hillyard noted, but “there should be no suggestion that this will not be an accurate election here in the state of Arizona at this time.” The paper ballots meant there was a record of the votes, he added, and “[even] Kari Lake agreed with me on that point.”

“And Vaughn, just to be clear, was the issue with the tabulating machine sorted out?” asked Rachel Maddow. “Were they able to resolve the issue and they’re just concerned people who may have left when the problems were still happening need extra time to come back?”

That was the “primary concern” the Republicans were voicing, Hillyard confirmed. “We don’t have widespread report of people leaving en masse. To be very clear, this is a small subset.”

There were about 223 voting centers in Maricopa County, he said, and voters could go to anyone. Officials had urged voters to go to one two miles down the road when they had issues, and the issue was indeed resolved. It turned out to be a printer problem, said Hillyard, with some printers not printing dark enough for the tabulating machines to read them. County officials confirmed this was the issue, and posted multiple tweets and other communications with instructions for voters:

Advice for Voters: If a tabulator is not working at a site, you can still vote! You have the option to cast your ballot and place it into the secure ballot box. The poll workers on site at the voting location are best equipped to help you ensure your ballot cast. pic.twitter.com/iobrOHmy86 — Maricopa County Elections Department (@MaricopaVote) November 8, 2022

Maricopa County has identified the solution for the tabulation issues at about 60 Vote Centers. This solution has worked at 17 locations, and technicians deployed throughout the county are working to resolve this issue at the remaining locations. pic.twitter.com/Og7bXf0CsV — Maricopa County Elections Department (@MaricopaVote) November 8, 2022

“They have since fixed the printers and that’s why you have seen these lines go down and this return to normal,” but that had “not kept Republicans from trying to keep them open at least a little longer.”

The issues with the Maricopa County tabulating machines had sparked conspiracy theories as NBC News reporter Ben Collins noted Tuesday afternoon:

If you hear/see memes about "Box 3" today, it's uncomplicated. Here's what happened: an election worker told people waiting in line to put their ballot into a specific box instead of a nonworking tabulator. But election deniers are claiming conspiracy.https://t.co/DMxq5lMAHE pic.twitter.com/Q78bnm3E7L — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) November 8, 2022

County officials spent hours trying to battle misinformation, posting multiple tweets along these lines:

1. This claim is not true.

2. It is illegal to take pictures inside a vote center… so do not encourage friends to do this. pic.twitter.com/TQ07hYVWmF — Maricopa County (@maricopacounty) November 8, 2022

No part of the tweet below is accurate. The vast majority of Vote Centers are seeing wait times under 30 minutes, and whether by tabulator or secure ballot box, all voters are being served.

Find locations and estimated wait times at https://t.co/8vtd1lBUCT pic.twitter.com/dOi3emV5Tl — Maricopa County (@maricopacounty) November 8, 2022

GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel confirmed that the RNC was joining the lawsuit in a series of tweets:

The RNC is joining a Republican coalition to file an emergency motion to extend poll hours in Maricopa County because voting machines in over 25% of voting locations have experienced significant issues. (1/3) — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) November 8, 2022

The widespread issues – in an election administered by Democrat Secretary of State Katie Hobbs – are completely unacceptable, especially as Republicans flock to the polls to vote in-person on Election Day. (2/3) — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) November 8, 2022

We have dozens of attorneys and thousands of volunteers on the ground working to solve this issue and ensure that Arizona voters have the chance to make their voices heard. (3/3) — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) November 8, 2022

