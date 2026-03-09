Trump Cheers FBI’s Seizure of Arizona Voting Records as 2020 Election Probe Expands

President Donald Trump enthusiastically endorsed a report on Monday that the FBI seized a “large tranche” of election records from Arizona’s largest county, a move signaling the feds have expanded their investigation into voter fraud during the 2020 election.

Trump did not say much to get his point across. The president simply posted “GREAT,” followed by three exclamation points, on Truth Social. He also included the headline and link to a Just the News report from Sunday, which said “FBI secretly seizes election records from Arizona’s largest county as voting probe expands.”

The report said FBI agents are “receiving gigabytes of electronic election data” from Maricopa County, which has about 4.4 million residents and is where Phoenix is located. Multiple sources told Just the News the election records were obtained following a grand jury subpoena.

Here is the key section of the story:

The subpoena comes five years after the GOP-led Arizona state Senate conducted a lengthy investigation into the 2020 election and concluded there were significant irregularities. More recently, the bureau was alerted to a report filed by Republican and Democrat election observers who believed they observed irregularities in November 2024 at a warehouse in Arizona where blank and filled-out absentee ballots were observed in the same location, according to the sources. Congress has never released the report from the staffers who were sent to observe the 2024 election in Maricopa County.

The FBI’s push for Arizona voting records comes after the feds raided a Georgia election office in January as part of its 2020 probe. Body camera footage later showed one FBI agent telling baffled election officials “One way or another, the records are coming with us today.”

Trump has repeatedly claimed the 2020 election — which he lost to Joe Biden — was “rigged.” Biden narrowly won Arizona in ’20, while Trump won the state in 2024.

