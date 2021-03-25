In a telling example of how Republicans still consider Donald Trump their party’s kingmaker, a group of Ohio Senate GOP hopefuls felt compelled to personally tout their candidacies during a private meeting with the former president at Mar-a-Lago.

According to a report in Politico, four Republicans eyeing the 2022 Ohio Senate race were pulled aside during a Wednesday GOP fundraiser at Trump’s Florida home for a secret sit-down with him. And they wasted no time pressing their case — and noting their past support for a man who famously values personal loyalty above all.

The unexpected, freewheeling nature of the political pitch session resembled a “Hunger Games”-style situation, one source told Politico.

The contenders — former state Treasurer Josh Mandel, former state GOP Chair Jane Timken, technology company executive Bernie Moreno and investment banker Mike Gibbons — had flown down to attend the fundraiser to benefit a Trump-endorsed Ohio candidate looking to oust one of the 10 House Republicans who backed his impeachment. As the candidates mingled during a pre-dinner cocktail reception, one of the president’s aides signaled to them that Trump wanted to huddle with them in a room just off the lobby. What ensued was a 15-minute backroom backbiting session reminiscent of Trump’s reality TV show. Mandel said he was “crushing” Timken in polling. Timken touted her support on the ground thanks to her time as state party chair. Gibbons mentioned how he’d helped Trump’s campaign financially. Moreno noted that his daughter had worked on Trump’s 2020 campaign.

Having the four different possible GOP candidates vying for his attention — and unabashedly praising him — clearly pleased Trump, as Politico reported the former president “seemed to relish pitting people against one another.”

