Zeldin Clobbers Giuliani in New York GOP Gubernatorial Primary

Rep. Lee Zeldin won on Tuesday the Republican nomination in the New York gubernatorial race, The New York Times has projected.

Zeldin is ahead by 19 percentage points with 55% reporting, as of this writing.

He defeated Andrew Giuliani, son of former New York City Mayor and former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani. He will face incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul in the general election in November. Hochul defeated Rep. Tom Suozzi and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams in the Democratic primary.

Zeldin, a staunch defender of former President Donald Trump, ran on public safety, the economy and other issues. While Trump did not endorse in the race, former members of his administration endorsed Zeldin. This included former Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“Lee Zeldin, like me, is a soldier. I’ve known him a long time – he’s a family man who will step up and defend New York against the radical left. I hope the good people of New York will join me in supporting @leezeldin and take back their state!” tweeted Pompeo on Tuesday.

“Proud to endorse @leezeldin for Governor of New York at the [Conservative Party of New York State] today! He’s a Lt Col in the Army Reserve, proud supporter of our police officers, advocate for parents’ rights in education & a fiscal Conservative who will fight for lower taxes, less regulation & more freedom!” tweeted Pence on June 22.

